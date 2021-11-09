Advertisement

AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with 53.4 million people expected to travel for the holiday.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Thanksgiving travel might look a lot like it did before the pandemic.

AAA said more than 53 million people are expected to travel for the holiday.

That’s a 13% increase from last year and only 5% below the 2019 level.

More than 4 million people are expected to fly, an 80% increase from last year.

Most holiday travelers will likely be on the roads. AAA predicts more than 48 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor
Love doctor? Former Tallahassee man poses as surgeon to scam women on dating sites, feds say
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
Hundreds of people showed up to interview for 35 job openings with Leon County on Monday.
‘They’re ready to go to work’: Hundreds of people show up for interviews at Leon County job fair

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Nov. 9, 2021
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Local animal shelters and rescues remain just under full capacity, and they’re calling on more...
Tallahassee animal shelters and rescues almost filled to capacity, in need of fosters and adoptions
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19