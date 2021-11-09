Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Workers at Capital Regional Medical Center will be required to get the COVID vaccine in the coming months.

In a letter sent Tuesday, the CEO of parent company HCA told employees a first dose of the COVID vaccine is required by December 5. Employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID by January 4, 2022.

HCA’s CEO Sam Hazen pointed to federal rules for the requirement.

“As you may know, the Biden administration recently issued regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the great majority of healthcare workers and workers in other industries,” Hazen wrote.

“I understand, and appreciate, the implications this mandate may have for some, but I hope you understand our need to comply with federal healthcare regulations and our desire to keep all of our colleagues safe,” Hazen’s letter says.

Capital Regional Medical Center has more than 1,100 employees. It’s among nearly 200 hospitals operated by HCA.

The hospital has been on the front lines of the batter against COVID in Leon County and North Florida, with more than 120 patients in its COVID at the peak.

You can read the full letter sent to HCA employees below:

“Dear Colleagues,

I would like to express my unending gratitude and respect for the work you have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. While the high numbers of COVID-19 patients in our facilities have declined significantly over the past few months, we anticipate that this virus will likely continue to be a part of our lives and work for the foreseeable future.

Up to this point, we have encouraged our colleagues to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and made vaccines readily available, but we have not mandated them. As you may know, the Biden administration recently issued regulations requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for the great majority of healthcare workers and workers in other industries. Given that development, HCA Healthcare will now require all colleagues who do not qualify for an exemption to have their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by December 5th and be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022.

I understand, and appreciate, the implications this mandate may have for some, but I hope you understand our need to comply with federal healthcare regulations and our desire to keep all of our colleagues safe. In the coming days, you will receive more information about vaccine efficacy, vaccination clinics, possible exemptions, and how to provide proof of vaccination from your respective divisions.

We will do our best to implement this requirement as early as possible, but please understand everyone will need to be responsive and flexible. Thank you, again, for your unwavering commitment to our mission and your dedication to caring for others.

Sincerely,

Sam Hazen

CEO”

