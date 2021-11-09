Advertisement

Charles’ Morning Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Tuesday, Nov. 9

By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were on the chill side early Tuesday morning with many locations in the 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s by around dawn with the numbers quickly climbing through the day. Like Monday, there will be plenty of sunshine with highs ranging from the lower 70s to the upper 70s.

We could see more clouds passing by Wednesday with slightly warmer temperatures in the morning. The lows will be in the mid 40s with highs hitting the upper 70s. A wind shift will take place, and push more moisture at the surface into our area. This will push the morning low higher Thursday closer to 60.

Rain chances will increase with the help of an upper-level trough and an approaching cold front starting Thursday. Rain chances appear to be the highest (50%) Thursday with a slim chance of a thunderstorm and highs closer to 80. Lows Friday morning will be in the lower 60s as the cold front approaches the Big Bend and South Georgia. Guidance models are differing on the timing of the frontal passage, but rain odds will be at 30%. The sky will become mostly sunny starting Saturday with highs from near 70 to the lower 70s. The morning lows will be in the 50s Saturday but drop into the lower 40s Sunday.

