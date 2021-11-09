Dozens of diaper boxes donated to Capital Area Healthy Start

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Dozens of diaper boxes were delivered to Capital Area Healthy Start on Monday to help out local families in need.

All of them were donated by the community. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Kiwanis Club partnered in October to collect diapers for the organization.

After a push on social media last month, the community delivered in a big way.

Capital Area Healthy Start says seeing the diapers delivered was amazing, and will go a long ways to addressing the need for hundreds of local families.

The diapers will be going to families participating in the Home Visiting, and Sister Friends Tallahassee programs.

They help to provide a number of services, like education and parenting support, as well as mentorship for women with infants through age three.

“This is going to make a really big difference,” said Executive Director Chris Szorcsik. “It’s hard right now for our families to get the necessities for their children, and diapers are expensive. This is going to make a huge impact for our community locally.”

Szorcsik added there are about 300 families participating in the programs in Leon and Wakulla Counties.

The organizations continues to collect diaper donations at the office building located at 1311 N. Paul Russell Rd., Suite A101, Tallahassee, FL 32301.

