GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife

Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a knife
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman is behind bars after police say she went to her ex-boyfriend’s house and threatened a 14-year-old girl with a knife.

Officers arrested Amy Medina, 28, on a range of charges from aggravated battery to false imprisonment.

The incident occurred in the area of Northeast 1st Avenue on Monday around 6 a.m.

Police say Medina went into the sleeping teenager’s room and tried to stab her, but the ex-boyfriend knocked her out of the way.

The girl was able to run out of the house.

Medina tried to block her ex-boyfriend from leaving, but he found a knife and escaped to call 911.

TRENDING STORY: Victim identified in deadly Starke shooting

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

