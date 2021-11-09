Advertisement

JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme

FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - JT Burnette was sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption scandal that also brought down a Tallahassee City Commissioner and a close associate.

Burnette will also pay a $1,250,000 fine.

Burnette was sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court Tuesday afternoon on the same day that co-defendants Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith were scheduled to report to prison to begin serving their sentences.

Maddox was sentenced to five years in prison and Carter-Smith was sentenced to three years in prison following their guilty pleas and testimony against Burnette at trial.

Burnette was found guilty of five charges including extortion and bribery at his trial in August.

Burnette’s attorneys submitted a memorandum to the court late last week, arguing Burnette should face less time in prison than sentencing guidelines suggest. They pointed out he is a non-violent, first-time offender and a leader and philanthropist in the community.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor
Love doctor? Former Tallahassee man poses as surgeon to scam women on dating sites, feds say
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
Hundreds of people showed up to interview for 35 job openings with Leon County on Monday.
‘They’re ready to go to work’: Hundreds of people show up for interviews at Leon County job fair

Latest News

Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools withdrawing from appeal process for masks in schools rule
What’s Brewing? Nov. 9, 2021
Leon County Commission to discuss poverty in 32304 zip code