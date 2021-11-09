JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - JT Burnette was sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption scandal that also brought down a Tallahassee City Commissioner and a close associate.
Burnette will also pay a $1,250,000 fine.
Burnette was sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court Tuesday afternoon on the same day that co-defendants Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith were scheduled to report to prison to begin serving their sentences.
Maddox was sentenced to five years in prison and Carter-Smith was sentenced to three years in prison following their guilty pleas and testimony against Burnette at trial.
Burnette was found guilty of five charges including extortion and bribery at his trial in August.
Burnette’s attorneys submitted a memorandum to the court late last week, arguing Burnette should face less time in prison than sentencing guidelines suggest. They pointed out he is a non-violent, first-time offender and a leader and philanthropist in the community.
RELATED STORIES
- Burnette found guilty of extortion, 4 other counts in federal corruption case
- JT Burnette trial day 14: Closing statements complete, jury now deliberating
- Prosecution cross-examines JT Burnette in day 13 of corruption trial
- JT Burnette corruption trial resumes after 12-day hiatus
- JT Burnette trial delayed after juror tests positive for COVID-19
- JT Burnette testifies in trial, says DoubleTree deal was confidential
- Scott Maddox takes stand in JT Burnette trial
- Burnette Trial Day 7: Maddox questioned whether fake developers were FBI agents on Vegas trip
- Burnette trial day 6: Undercover FBI agent testimony continues, juror dismissed for sleeping
- Paige Carter-Smith and undercover FBI Agent ‘Mike Miller’ testify in Burnette trial
- Key witness testifies in JT Burnette corruption trial
- Gary Yordon testifies on 2nd day of JT Burnette trial
- ‘He was my mentor’: Burnette’s cousin testifies about million-dollar loans at trial
- Jury seated in JT Burnette trial
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.