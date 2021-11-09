JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - JT Burnette was sentenced to three years in prison in a corruption scandal that also brought down a Tallahassee City Commissioner and a close associate.

Burnette will also pay a $1,250,000 fine.

Burnette was sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal court Tuesday afternoon on the same day that co-defendants Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith were scheduled to report to prison to begin serving their sentences.

Maddox was sentenced to five years in prison and Carter-Smith was sentenced to three years in prison following their guilty pleas and testimony against Burnette at trial.

Burnette was found guilty of five charges including extortion and bribery at his trial in August.

Burnette’s attorneys submitted a memorandum to the court late last week, arguing Burnette should face less time in prison than sentencing guidelines suggest. They pointed out he is a non-violent, first-time offender and a leader and philanthropist in the community.

