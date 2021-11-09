Local animal shelters and rescues almost filled to capacity, in need of fosters and adoptions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local animal shelters and rescues remain just under full capacity, and they’re calling on more people to step forward and adopt or foster a furry friend as they get the word out during National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

The city shelter says they have a little bit of room but are otherwise reasonably full.

Officials there say they have about 150 cats and dogs in house and about 30 in foster homes.

But most of the animals the city animal shelter is seeing are dogs and puppies.

Michael St. John, the assistant director, said they are still seeing many owner surrenders, but try to do the best they can to keep the animals in their homes to be rehoused instead of bringing them to the shelter.

“Whether that’s additional resources or whether that’s allowing the person to post on our rehome site and basically it works the same as if the animal were here. We put the same information out there, we help screen applicants but the animal stays in their home until they get a new home,” said St. John.

Meanwhile officials at the Leon County Humane Society said their program has been at capacity for almost the past two years.

“We have a lot of our animals in foster homes right now and so we’re encouraging anyone who is interested in finding a new furry family member to reach out to us,” said Sandi Poreda, the board chair of the Leon County Humane Society.

Poreda said they have also been seeing a lot of owner surrenders as well as young liters of puppies and kittens.

Both the city shelter and the Leon County Humane Society are in needs of fosters, and they encourage spaying and neutering your pets.

But they also said they are in need of donations such as food, and items like blankets and towels.

If you are interested in looking into adopting or fostering within the city shelter click here.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering with the Leon County Humane Society click here.

