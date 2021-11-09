Advertisement

Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August

TPD responded to 25 shootings with injury between Aug. 1 and Nov. 8, according to a department spokesperson.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of shooting investigations have taken place in the Capital City in the last three months, frustrating community members seeking a safer home.

According to a Tallahassee Police Department spokesperson, the agency has investigated 25 shootings with injury since Aug. 1.

The latest incident occurred early Sunday morning at the Half Time Liquors parking lot on Pensacola Street. Witnesses say shots rang out in a crowded parking lot.

Police confirmed three men were injured, including one with serious injuries.

Kunta Campbell told WCTV he was nearby when it happened.

“Everybody just scattered, everybody just ran, everybody just ducked. Everybody was scared, frightened,” he said.

Business owners told WCTV the lot is often crowded overnight, especially during the weekend. TPD confirmed officers often serve as crowd control, but an officer was not on site when shots rang out.

“It made me feel really uncomfortable, because I want to be able to go places and travel and see people without having to worry about shots being fired,” Campbell said.

Nick Fryson owns Tallahassee’s Shear Designs barber shop. He gets a front row seat at the community’s youth. Sadly, this fall he has seen the devastating impact of gun violence.

“Quite a few of my clients were either directly affected, shot at, or was shot, or even killed by gun violence in the last few months,” he said.

He cherishes his conversations at the chair.

“I feel a very close rapport with all my clients individually,” he said.

It makes reality all the harder to accept.

“When I hear another young man that I had the opportunity to cut their hair, and they’re no longer with me, it touches me, mainly because I have a son,” he said.

