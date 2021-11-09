Advertisement

Shrimp and Savory Oatmeal with Healthy Chef Ashley

Follow Ashley on Instagram: @CookingHealthyWithAshley
By Chef Ashley Douglas | @CookingHealthyWithAshley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups of oatmeal
  • 5 1/4 cups of water
  • 1 cup of smoked gouda cheese
  • 1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 2 cups of fresh spinach
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1/2 cup of diced red onion
  • 1/2 cup of diced tri color bell peppers
  • 1 pound of shrimp
  • sliced turkey link sausage
  • diced green onions
  • 1/2 tbs sea salt
  • 1 tbs garlic powder
  • 1 tbs old bay garlic herb
  • 1 tbs parsley
  • 1 tbs complete seasoning
  • 1 tsp lemon juice

METHOD

  • Sautée turkey sausage
  • Sautée spinach
  • Blend oatmeal with water and salt. Cook for 8 to 9 minutes. Add both gouda and parmesan cheese, cream cheese and spinach. Blend all ingredients well with garlic powder
  • In a separate pan add 1 stick of butter, diced red onion, tri-color bell peppers, shrimp, lemon juice...old bay garlic and herbs, complete seasoning and parsley
  • Into a bowl add savory oatmeal, add turkey sausage, add shrimp mixture with sauce from the shrimp and top with diced green onions

