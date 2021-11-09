Shrimp and Savory Oatmeal with Healthy Chef Ashley
Follow Ashley on Instagram: @CookingHealthyWithAshley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups of oatmeal
- 5 1/4 cups of water
- 1 cup of smoked gouda cheese
- 1 cup of shredded parmesan cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 2 cups of fresh spinach
- 1 stick of butter
- 1/2 cup of diced red onion
- 1/2 cup of diced tri color bell peppers
- 1 pound of shrimp
- sliced turkey link sausage
- diced green onions
- 1/2 tbs sea salt
- 1 tbs garlic powder
- 1 tbs old bay garlic herb
- 1 tbs parsley
- 1 tbs complete seasoning
- 1 tsp lemon juice
METHOD
- Sautée turkey sausage
- Sautée spinach
- Blend oatmeal with water and salt. Cook for 8 to 9 minutes. Add both gouda and parmesan cheese, cream cheese and spinach. Blend all ingredients well with garlic powder
- In a separate pan add 1 stick of butter, diced red onion, tri-color bell peppers, shrimp, lemon juice...old bay garlic and herbs, complete seasoning and parsley
- Into a bowl add savory oatmeal, add turkey sausage, add shrimp mixture with sauce from the shrimp and top with diced green onions
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.