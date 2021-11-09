State-run monoclonal antibody site at Governor’s Square Mall closes, treatment available elsewhere

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The monoclonal antibody therapy treatment site located at the old Sears building at Governor’s Square Mall will close on Friday, Nov. 12, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Health.

DOH says the state has worked with community partners to make sure the health care sector is able to administer the treatment for coronavirus patients.

There are four locations in Tallahassee offering the treatment:

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital — 1300 Miccosukee Rd., Tallahassee, Florida

Capital Regional Medical Center — 2626 Capital Medical Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida

CDR Health in Tallahassee — 1981 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee Primary Care Associates — 1803 Miccosukee Commons Drive, Tallahassee, Florida

Health care providers who use the monoclonal antibodies at a high rate will continue to receive doses to make sure they’re able to meet the community’s demands, according to DOH.

DOH says the monoclonal antibody treatment is effective, reducing the risk of death or hospitalization for people who have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19 by 70% to 85%.

You can find more monoclonal antibody treatment sites at this link.

