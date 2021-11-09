Tallahassee VA hosts drive-thru ahead of Veterans Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Veterans Day, Tallahassee’s VA clinic set up a drive-thru event for those who have served, handing out goodie bags and other tokens of appreciation.

There are more than 14,000 veterans enrolled with the VA in Tallahassee and the organization hoped to serve a small portion of them on Tuesday.

Typically, the Tallahassee VA holds Veterans Day events indoors, but decided to opt for a drive-thru event this year due to COVID-19.

Volunteers handed out goodie bags filled with snacks, toiletries and gift cards.

Armia Sorial, Chief Medical Officer of the clinic, says it’s important for the organization to serve those who served.

“Because they served this country, they sacrificed a lot for this country,” Sorial said. “And we are here to serve them and honor them and just say thank you to them.”

Tallahassee will be hosting a Veterans Day parade on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Tennessee Street.

