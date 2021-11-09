Advertisement

Tallahassee VA hosts drive-thru ahead of Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, Tallahassee’s VA clinic set up a drive-thru event for those who have...
In honor of Veterans Day, Tallahassee’s VA clinic set up a drive-thru event for those who have served, handing out goodie bags and other tokens of appreciation.(Savannah Kelley | WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Veterans Day, Tallahassee’s VA clinic set up a drive-thru event for those who have served, handing out goodie bags and other tokens of appreciation.

There are more than 14,000 veterans enrolled with the VA in Tallahassee and the organization hoped to serve a small portion of them on Tuesday.

Typically, the Tallahassee VA holds Veterans Day events indoors, but decided to opt for a drive-thru event this year due to COVID-19.

Volunteers handed out goodie bags filled with snacks, toiletries and gift cards.

Armia Sorial, Chief Medical Officer of the clinic, says it’s important for the organization to serve those who served.

“Because they served this country, they sacrificed a lot for this country,” Sorial said. “And we are here to serve them and honor them and just say thank you to them.”

Tallahassee will be hosting a Veterans Day parade on Thursday, starting at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Monroe and Tennessee Street.

For a full list of Veterans Day events happening in the Big Bend, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor
Love doctor? Former Tallahassee man poses as surgeon to scam women on dating sites, feds say
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2021
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
Hundreds of people showed up to interview for 35 job openings with Leon County on Monday.
‘They’re ready to go to work’: Hundreds of people show up for interviews at Leon County job fair

Latest News

It’s a special project: There’s a bout three miles of trails throughout the woods but...
250 acres of new trails now open in Crawfordville conservation project
FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools withdrawing from appeal process for masks in schools rule