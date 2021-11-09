Advertisement

‘We want it to make it as feasible as possible’: Bethel’s Mobile Medical Unit to visit surrounding counties

The team is helping to put hundreds of COVID shots in arms across the capital city and surrounding counties.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bethel’s mobile medical unit continues to bring vaccines to the people since they opened in June.

The team is helping to put hundreds of COVID shots in arms across the Capital City and surrounding counties.

“The same type of collaboration that we are trying to establish in Tallahassee, is the same type of collaboration that we are trying to put in place as we move beyond Tallahassee,” said project manager, Dr. Claudette Harrell.

Dr. Harrell said Bethel has teamed up with the local health department and had several other community partnerships to make the unit a success, while also giving people more access to COVID shots, testing, and other health screenings.

“For those who are disenfranchised, those who have challenges in trying to get to the brick and mortar, and we want it to make it as feasible as possible,” said Dr. Harrell.

Since the mobile medical unit opened health officials have put more than 200 shots in arms, including first timers and boosters.

On Saturday the medical unit will be heading to Madison to continue providing access to the vaccine across the Big Bend.

“Hopefully this Bethel Mobile Medical Unit will be able to tell a story about why healthcare matters for all of us and why we cannot leave any community behind, especially the marginalized communities,” said Rev. R.B. Holmes.

The mobile medical unit will be in Madison on Saturday, November 13th from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Old Madison County Training School and Suwanee River Junior College campuses.

