Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
Plane crash graphic.
FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash
TPD responded to 25 shootings with injury between Aug. 1 and Nov. 8, according to a department...
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools withdrawing from appeal process for masks in schools rule
Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate

Latest News

Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
Rittenhouse testimony: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Taylor County High School
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”
Blaise Barnett, 1, is believed to have been abducted from Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday...
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy in Georgia
Fourteen-year-old Jashya Moore was last seen going to a deli to buy some stuff last month. Some...
‘She’s depending on me to find her’: Mother makes desperate plea for help finding N.J. girl
Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be...
Maddox, Carter-Smith report to prison