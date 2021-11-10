Brooks County bridge closing for six months

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the community and will finally get a makeover starting Thursday, Nov. 11.

Multiple people told WCTV they take this bridge going into Thomasville, Moultrie, Albany and even Valdosta.

However, beginning Thursday, the bridge will be closed, and officials say you might want to leave home a little earlier.

For the next 270 days, construction will take over the Mule Creek Bridge.

“This one here is not repairable so they’re going to take it out and build a new one,” says Brooks County Road Superintendent Jim Owens.

Owens says the bridge is one of the older ones in the community, and after signs of old age, data confirmed that it was time for something new.

“The [Department of Transportation] does a study just about every year and they found that this bridge could be faulty,” Owens says.

Owens says the bridge is a heavy traffic area for locals and semis.

“Going across to Thomasville, coming out of Moultrie. Going south, a lot of people take this road but there will be some paved alternates that they’ll be able to take,” Owens says.

Detours will include Highways 319 and 84, and State Roads 33, 333 and 133.

Detours will include Highways 319 and 84, and State Roads 33, 333 and 133. (Brooks County)

The bridge will be expanded to two, 12-foot-lanes and will include new, 6-foot shoulders.

Ownes says he hasn’t heard much of an issue from people in the community, and he believes although it may cause some delays, the new and improved bridge will be worth it in the end.

“I think everybody’s pretty much prepared. Of course, they don’t like it you know, until it gets going and then when it’s finished- oh yeah well this is really nice. But I think it’s going to be alright,” Owens says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.