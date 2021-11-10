Capital Regional Medical Center workers now required to get vaccinated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - New vaccine requirements for local healthcare workers are here.

Capital Regional Medical Center’s parent company is now mandating COVID shots for employees.

This comes after the federal government imposed a mandate for all healthcare facilities that get Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Capital Regional is just one of more than 76,0000 healthcare facilities which are required to have all staff fully vaccinated by January 4th according to the federal rule.

The CEO of HCA Healthcare, which owns Capital Regional Medical Center, wrote in an email that all colleagues who do not qualify for an exemption are required to have their first dose of the vaccine by December 5 and be fully vaccinated by January 4.

Capital Regional Medical Center employs more than 1,100 people. The center did not respond to the question of how many of its employees are already fully vaccinated.

Florida employment attorney Aaron Tandy expects that hospitals are not likely to defy the federal vaccine mandate.

“I don’t know that many large facilities that don’t get Medicare or Medicaid dollars,” Tandy said. “So I’m not sure that a facility would want to put that funding at risk.”

The email sent to Capital Regional Medical Center employees says they will receive more information about possible exemptions from the vaccine mandate in the coming days.

Tallahassee Memorial hospital plans to release a statement on its vaccination policy on Thursday.

