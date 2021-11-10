Commission honors FAMU Coach Rudy Hubbard with key to the City ahead of Hall of Fame induction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida A&M head football Coach Rudy Hubbard received a Key to the City during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

Mayor John Dailey presented the award in recognition of Hubbard’s impact on the community.

Hubbard is already in the FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame, but in December, he’ll be inducted into the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame as well.

He’s just the fourth Rattler coach to be inducted.

Hubbard served as FAMU’s coach from 1974 to 1985, with a record of 84-48-3.

He also led FAMU to win an NCAA I-AA Football Championship, the only HBCU to have won it.

“I didn’t know that when I came to Tallahassee, as a coach at Florida A&M that I would never leave, but it is an honor to get this presentation. Tallahassee is my home now,” Hubbard said.

After ending his collegiate coaching career, Hubbard also coached at Rickards High School until 2011.

FAMU President, Dr. Larry Robinson, and current FAMU football Head Coach Willie Simmons were also at Wednesday’s ceremony. Coach Hubbard said he’s proud of what the two are doing at FAMU.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.