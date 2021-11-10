Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - An independent investigation of former Taylor County Schools Superintendent Danny Glover finds “reasonable cause” that he repeatedly violated the school board’s harassment policy in his conduct with a co-worker.

The 42-page report from Jacksonville attorney John F. Dickinson concludes Glover engaged in requests for sexual favors and other conduct of a sexual nature, created an intimidating, hostile or offensive work environment, and threatened the co-worker’s job if she rejected him.

The report says the behavior was carried out over a period of approximately 18 months, and included incessant text messages and phone calls, texts of sexually explicit pictures, frequent visits to the co-worker’s office, and threats of retaliation. Investigators also found that Glover arranged to attend out of town work conferences with the co-worker and insisted on spending the night in the same room.

The Taylor County School Board hired Dickinson to investigate the allegations in early September, according to the report.

Investigators interviewed 14 people. All of their names are redacted, along with the name of the co-worker, who sent a statement through her lawyer and also turned over thousands of pages of text messages. The report says Glover did not talk.

“Although we repeatedly attempted to interview Glover, Glover, through his counsel, Stephen Webster, failed to schedule an interview with our office,” the report says.

WCTV has repeatedly reached out to Glover’s attorney since word of the investigation surfaced, but we have not heard back.

At its meeting Tuesday evening, the Taylor County School Board voted to acknowledge receipt of the report and made it available to the public. You can read the full report below or by clicking here.

“When the Board learned of the serious allegations against the former superintendent, the Board took action and initiated the investigation,” board chair Danny Lundy said in a statement.

“The Board has addressed this issue in a fair and transparent manner. This has been a difficult process for everyone involved. Now that the investigation has concluded, the Board looks forward to fulfilling its duties to the students of Taylor County,” Lundy said.

Danny Glover was first elected Taylor County Schools Superintendent in 2016 and re-elected in 2020. In late September, Glover announced plans to resign in December, calling his decision “personal in nature.” A few days later, Glover revised his plans, moving up his last day with the district to Oct. 8.

The governor’s office says it has opened the application process for people seeking to replace Glover, but it’s not clear how soon the governor will appoint an interim superintendent. In the meantime, the school board has tapped retired superintendent Paul Dyal to step into the role until the governor acts.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.