Advertisement

Local school psychologist aims to raise awareness about critical shortage in industry

According to the National Association of School Psychology, there is a critical shortage of school psychologists.
Customized lessons from SAS and Sphero help teachers of students with visual impairments bring...
Customized lessons from SAS and Sphero help teachers of students with visual impairments bring coding skills into the classroom
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is National School Psychology Week and districts across the nation are highlighting the important work of counselors and advocates.

School psychologists are trained in a variety of skills like special education evaluations, identifying learning needs helping teachers with classroom management plans, and providing counseling to struggling students.

The latter is something that one expert. who works with schools in several local counties, said is needed now more than ever due to the Pandemic.

“The landscape has definitely changed in the past few years,” said Jackie Akers. “There’s definitely a bigger focus on student’s mental health, and trying to identify and work with students and teachers on recognizing those signs with their students and then providing services for them.”

Akers is a school psychologist who owns ‘Psychological Services for Schools and Families’, which contracts with school districts in Madison, Taylor, Jefferson and Taylor counties.

According to the National Association of School Psychology, there is a critical shortage of school psychologists. Both Georgia and Florida are shown to have under the recommended ratio of school psychologists to children, said Akers.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor
Love doctor? Former Tallahassee man poses as surgeon to scam women on dating sites, feds say
FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2013 file photo, a man walks past the Remington Arms Company in Ilion,...
Gun maker Remington moving to Georgia in $100M, 856-job deal
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 8, 2021
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police investigating Sunday shooting that left 3 injured
Plane crash graphic.
FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash

Latest News

Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate
250 acres of new trails now open in Crawfordville conservation project
Tallahassee VA hosts drive-thru ahead of Veterans Day
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: November 9, 2021
Mike's Tuesday Evening Forecast: November 9, 2021