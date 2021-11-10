Local school psychologist aims to raise awareness about critical shortage in industry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is National School Psychology Week and districts across the nation are highlighting the important work of counselors and advocates.

School psychologists are trained in a variety of skills like special education evaluations, identifying learning needs helping teachers with classroom management plans, and providing counseling to struggling students.

The latter is something that one expert. who works with schools in several local counties, said is needed now more than ever due to the Pandemic.

“The landscape has definitely changed in the past few years,” said Jackie Akers. “There’s definitely a bigger focus on student’s mental health, and trying to identify and work with students and teachers on recognizing those signs with their students and then providing services for them.”

Akers is a school psychologist who owns ‘Psychological Services for Schools and Families’, which contracts with school districts in Madison, Taylor, Jefferson and Taylor counties.

According to the National Association of School Psychology, there is a critical shortage of school psychologists. Both Georgia and Florida are shown to have under the recommended ratio of school psychologists to children, said Akers.

