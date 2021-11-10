Advertisement

Maddox, Carter-Smith report to prison

Former City Commissioner Scott Maddox and his longtime associate Paige Carter-Smith will be sentenced in federal court at noon Thursday.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Tallahassee City Commissioner Scott Maddox and consultant Paige Carter-Smith reported to federal prison Tuesday in the wake of guilty pleas in a corruption scandal.

Maddox will serve five-year sentence and Carter-Smith will serve a two-year sentence. Both reported to start serving their sentences the same day co-defendant JT Burnette was sentenced in Tallahassee’s federal courthouse.

The Bureau of Prisons inmate locater service shows that Maddox is now being held in a medium security prison in Talladega, Alabama. That’s about a five-hour drive from Tallahassee.

The BOP website says FCI Talladega has a total of 973 inmates in its main facility and a minimum-security satellite camp nearby.

The BOP inmate locator service shows Paige Carter-Smith is being held in the women’s prison in Marianna, Florida, which is about an hour’s drive from Tallahassee.

FCI Marianna is also a medium security prison with a

minimum-security satellite camp nearby. The BOP web site shows it has 1054 inmates right now.

The prisons each have their own visitation schedules and rules, mostly limited to weekends and holidays.

The BOP inmate locator does not list release dates for Maddox or Carter-Smith.

Burnette, who was sentenced to three years in prison for extortion and bribery in the same pay to play scandal, is scheduled to report to prison on January 9, 2022.

