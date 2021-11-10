Advertisement

The Usual Suspects: Nov. 7, 2021

By Gary Yordon | The Usual Suspects
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South Georgia’s premier political talk shows.

Interviewing prominent government officials and significant personalities in the political arena, “The Usual Suspects” uses traditional talk show methods combined with new innovative topics that provide a fresh look into the world of politics and government.

While highlighting issues on a national level, “The Usual Suspects” also features issues from local markets that do not get national coverage on other political talk shows.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
Plane crash graphic.
FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash
Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate
TPD responded to 25 shootings with injury between Aug. 1 and Nov. 8, according to a department...
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools withdrawing from appeal process for masks in schools rule

Latest News

The Usual Suspects: Nov. 7, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Nov. 7, 2021
FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files for re-election run in 2022
The Usual Suspects: Oct. 24, 2021
The Usual Suspects: Oct. 31, 2021
“The Usual Suspects,” airing in 38 counties, has become one of North Florida’s and South...
The Usual Suspects: Oct. 31, 2021