24-hour watch underway at Florida Vietnam Memorial
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 24-hour watch at the Florida Vietnam Memorial began at 11 a.m. Wednesday ahead of the Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade.
Cadets from the Florida State University Army ROTC program are standing guard downtown throughout the night, as people stop by to pay their respects.
“I heard that they were having the guard at the Vietnam Memorial, and I just wanted to bring my mom out and take a moment to ponder, remember and appreciate,” Tina Mason said.
The watch will end at 11 a.m. Thursday with a 21-gun salute, just before the Veterans Day Parade kicks off.
