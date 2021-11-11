24-hour watch underway at Florida Vietnam Memorial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 24-hour watch at the Florida Vietnam Memorial began at 11 a.m. Wednesday ahead of the Tallahassee Veterans Day Parade.

Cadets from the Florida State University Army ROTC program are standing guard downtown throughout the night, as people stop by to pay their respects.

“I heard that they were having the guard at the Vietnam Memorial, and I just wanted to bring my mom out and take a moment to ponder, remember and appreciate,” Tina Mason said.

The watch will end at 11 a.m. Thursday with a 21-gun salute, just before the Veterans Day Parade kicks off.

The 24-hour Watch at the Florida Vietnam Memorial is underway ahead of Veterans Day tomorrow. The FSU Army ROTC is standing guard until tomorrow at 11. Katie Kaplan WCTV is outside the old Capitol with more. Posted by WCTV.tv on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.