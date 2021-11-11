Advertisement

Florida takes first step in drawing new congressional maps

FILE PHOTO: Look at new congressional districts in Florida.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is taking its first step in drawing new political maps. The Senate released staff-proposed maps on Wednesday. Other than adding a new congressional district in a Republican area of the state, the draft maps aren’t overtly gerrymandered.

The maps carve out Florida’s new district in an area between Tampa and Orlando, but otherwise left most districts intact beyond necessary changes.

Florida is adding a 28th congressional district due to growth.

The Republican-dominated Senate has vowed to follow the state constitution, which requires contiguous districts that aren’t drawn to favor a political party or incumbent.

