FSU Dance Marathon aims to raise more than $400,000 for children’s hospitals

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities on FSU’s Landis Green Tuesday aimed to bring in lots of green for a good cause

The university’s Dance Marathon group hoped to raise more than $404,000 in 26.2 hours.

The money will go to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which treat more than 10 million children each year.

FSU is focusing on heart health for these 26.2 hours, but overall, proceeds go to helping kids with various illnesses.

Tuesday was part of a year-long campaign to raise money for children who need specialized pediatric care. Over the years, FSU has raised thousands of dollars to buy equipment for children’s hospitals.

“Any equipment that you see that has the little balloon stickers in it, that means that we raised money for that specific equipment, and they used our money for that,” Dance Marathon External Director Sabrina Mejia said. “It’s so cool to see, when you go in the hospital, these little stickers all over the place. It feels so special because you see what your money is actually going towards.”

FSU said it would announce how much money it raised Wednesday at noon.

For those who want to donate, you can do so at FSU Dance Marathon’s website.

