FSU fans react after ‘The Bowden Dynasty’ viewing on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University had a free showing of “The Bowden Dynasty” documentary Wednesday night, showcasing the legendary coach’s life and run as a football coach.

The documentary gave a behind-the-scenes look at Coach Bobby Bowden’s success as a man and coach.

“I thought it was fantastic. I’m not an FSU graduate, so for me, it was a great inside look into FSU football, FSU culture and Bobby Bowden,” FSU staff member Alanna Kibilosky said.

“The Bowden Dynasty” gave viewers a new perspective of the Florida State hero, showing the man behind the legend.

“It was very cool, obviously I’ve been a Florida State fan my whole life but I didn’t even realize that we were that good during the ‘90s. Because, you know, the two national championships, but I didn’t even realize pretty much the entire decade they were just at the top of their game,” FSU student Matthew Drake said.

Some moments even surprised viewers and fans.

“You know his family values I think are what struck me,” Kibilosky said. “The fact that he said things like disciplining his players was hard for them because they’re like his children and you could see that. When he talked about them they were like his kids and he treated them that way.”

Depicting the great Bobby Bowden is a tall task for anyone, but executive producer Mike Ortoll felt connected to the task.

“Behind it I mean you see that folklore, southern, transparent, loving dadgum you know we’re gonna beat ya and people just loved that. It wasn’t done for publicity. It was done because he was genuine,” Ortoll said.

The project even led Ortoll to new passions.

“We spent time with all the deans of the different colleges figuring out how we can all collaborate and be a part of this film so FSU can make money with the foundation with the boosters as well as the Lift program. So it’s turned into a new life purpose for me,” he said.

The documentary showcased how Coach Bowden built a program from the bottom up.

“He meant so much to this university. He built the football team but he built FSU. You know he built the Florida State that we know and love today,” Kibilosky said.

Proceeds from the film will go to FSU Boosters and Lift, an addiction recovery program at FSU close to Ortoll’s heart.

