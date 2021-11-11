Advertisement

FSU fans react after ‘The Bowden Dynasty’ viewing on campus

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University had a free showing of “The Bowden Dynasty” documentary Wednesday night, showcasing the legendary coach’s life and run as a football coach.

The documentary gave a behind-the-scenes look at Coach Bobby Bowden’s success as a man and coach.

“I thought it was fantastic. I’m not an FSU graduate, so for me, it was a great inside look into FSU football, FSU culture and Bobby Bowden,” FSU staff member Alanna Kibilosky said.

“The Bowden Dynasty” gave viewers a new perspective of the Florida State hero, showing the man behind the legend.

RELATED: ‘The Bowden Dynasty’ filmmaker joins WCTV’s 4 p.m. show

“It was very cool, obviously I’ve been a Florida State fan my whole life but I didn’t even realize that we were that good during the ‘90s. Because, you know, the two national championships, but I didn’t even realize pretty much the entire decade they were just at the top of their game,” FSU student Matthew Drake said.

Some moments even surprised viewers and fans.

“You know his family values I think are what struck me,” Kibilosky said. “The fact that he said things like disciplining his players was hard for them because they’re like his children and you could see that. When he talked about them they were like his kids and he treated them that way.”

Depicting the great Bobby Bowden is a tall task for anyone, but executive producer Mike Ortoll felt connected to the task.

“Behind it I mean you see that folklore, southern, transparent, loving dadgum you know we’re gonna beat ya and people just loved that. It wasn’t done for publicity. It was done because he was genuine,” Ortoll said.

The project even led Ortoll to new passions.

“We spent time with all the deans of the different colleges figuring out how we can all collaborate and be a part of this film so FSU can make money with the foundation with the boosters as well as the Lift program. So it’s turned into a new life purpose for me,” he said.

The documentary showcased how Coach Bowden built a program from the bottom up.

“He meant so much to this university. He built the football team but he built FSU. You know he built the Florida State that we know and love today,” Kibilosky said.

Proceeds from the film will go to FSU Boosters and Lift, an addiction recovery program at FSU close to Ortoll’s heart.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
Plane crash graphic.
FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash
Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate
Taylor County High School
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”
TPD responded to 25 shootings with injury between Aug. 1 and Nov. 8, according to a department...
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August

Latest News

RayQuan Evans
FINAL FSU 105, Penn 70
The filmmakers behind "The Bowden Dynasty" documentary joined WCTV's set to talk about how they...
'The Bowden Dynasty' filmmaker joins WCTV's 4 p.m. show
The top-seeded Florida State Seminoles soccer team defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions, 3-1,...
Florida State soccer earns top seed in soccer tournament, will open against South Alabama
Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, right, greets defensive back Javan Morgan (20) during...
Rattlers push winning streak to six, beat Southern on road, 29-17