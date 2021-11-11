Advertisement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office honors veterans with drive-by salute

By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to local veterans in transitional housing Wednesday afternoon, first stopping by Tallahassee Veterans Village.

Deputies then passed by the Home Front Apartments about a half-mile away. Assistant Sheriff Steve Harrelson, a U.S. Army veteran himself, said it was about honoring those who have served.

“This country is the way it is today because of our veterans. So, we are just doing a small part of what we should do every day and that’s to honor them and their service,” Harrelson said.

The sheriff’s office handed out challenge coins, an item that’s often used in the military and law enforcement as a token of appreciation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
Plane crash graphic.
FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash
Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate
Taylor County High School
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”
TPD responded to 25 shootings with injury between Aug. 1 and Nov. 8, according to a department...
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August

Latest News

Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department releases new guidelines on reporting information to media
Hubbard is already in the FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame, but in December, he’ll be inducted into...
Commission honors FAMU Coach Rudy Hubbard with key to the City ahead of Hall of Fame induction
Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the...
Brooks County bridge closing for 6 months
During Wednesday’s meeting, the City Commission went back and forth on whether to formally...
City Commission votes against formally adopting Robert’s Rules, chooses new Mayor Pro Tem