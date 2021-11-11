Leon County Sheriff’s Office honors veterans with drive-by salute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to local veterans in transitional housing Wednesday afternoon, first stopping by Tallahassee Veterans Village.

Deputies then passed by the Home Front Apartments about a half-mile away. Assistant Sheriff Steve Harrelson, a U.S. Army veteran himself, said it was about honoring those who have served.

“This country is the way it is today because of our veterans. So, we are just doing a small part of what we should do every day and that’s to honor them and their service,” Harrelson said.

The sheriff’s office handed out challenge coins, an item that’s often used in the military and law enforcement as a token of appreciation.

