LIVE UPDATES: FSU vs. Penn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State men’s basketball begins its 2021 season against the Penn Quakers Wednesday night. The Seminoles enter the new season after a 2020 campaign that included a second-place finish in the ACC during the regular season, followed by a runner-up finish in the ACC Tournament. FSU was then eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament by Michigan.

Head coach Leonard Hamilton begins his 20th season leading FSU. Under Hamilton, the Seminoles have won at least 20 games in 12 of his 19 years and have advanced to the postseason in 16 of his 19 seasons at Florida State.

Florida State must replace a substantial amount of production from last year’s group. MJ Walker, a two-time All-ACC selection who scored over 1,000 points in his career graduated. The Seminoles also lost Scottie Barnes (No. 4 overall, Toronto Raptors) and RaiQuan Gray (No. 59 overall, Brooklyn Nets) to the NBA Draft. Balsa Koprivica surprised many by deciding to declare for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season, while the Seminoles lost Sardaar Calhoun (Texas Tech) and Nathanael Jack (Cleveland State) to the transfer portal too.

Among key returners for the Seminoles in 2021 are RayQuan Evans, Anthony Polite, Wyatt Wilkes, Malik Osborne and Tanor Ngom.

Hamilton also dipped into the transfer portal during the offseason, adding Caleb Mills (Houston) and Cam’Ron Fletcher (Kentucky). Supplementing the transfers is the ninth-rated recruiting class in the country. That group is led by five-star small forward Matthew Cleveland, four-star guard Jalen Warley and four-star center John Butler.

Follow along for updates. Also, be sure to follow Will Desautelle and WCTV Sports on Twitter for instant reaction and analysis from the Tucker Center.

