Local veteran receives free car through ‘Keys to Progress’ program

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tuesday was an exciting day for one lucky veteran who was gifted a free set of wheels.

Keyston Franklin and his family received a new car as part of an annual giveaway for military veterans.

The program, sponsored by Progressive, is called Keys to Progress. Through this program, more than 45 veterans across the country received free vehicles on Tuesday.

Franklin said this car is a game-changer for him. His family has been living without a vehicle for the past several years, and it’s been difficult to navigate traveling to work, school and doctor’s appointments for his kids.

Franklin served in the U.S. military for eight years. After retiring from service, he founded a nonprofit that helps veterans access benefits through the VA and within the community.

Typically, it takes him one or two hours to get to work using public transportation. Now, his commute will be cut down significantly.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Franklin said. “Honestly, you know, I kind of got choked up a little bit because me and my wife were trying to decide, you know, how are we going to navigate, save or sacrifice to get funds to get a vehicle. Even now it’s just surreal.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, about 40% of veterans live in rural areas with limited affordable transportation options.

This is Progressive’s ninth annual giveaway. The company has donated more than 800 cars to veterans over the years.

