Remembering the Holocaust: Survivor remembers Nazi Germany’s occupation of Budapest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College students had the opportunity to learn from the past on Wednesday. Holocaust survivor Laszlo Selly spoke to students as part of TCC’s Holocaust Education Week.

Selly was forced into Jewish housing by Nazi Germany in 1944.

In the spring of that year, Budapest was taken over by Nazi Germany, leaving Jews like Laszlo fearing for their lives. Now, more than 70 years later, he’s taking the stage as a survivor.

Laszlo and his brother were only five years old when the Nazis claimed their city.

“So when they came in, they already had their system fully set up and deportations to the death camps, mainly Auschwitz started right away. So, it was a very difficult time to be alive.” Laszlo described.

Laszlo and his family were forced out of their homes and moved to Jewish housing.

“They painted the yellow star on the front of the building on the gate and that became a Jewish house and Jews had to move in there, and we moved into this apartment and after a while, the Nazi’s came and they shoved in another five, six families into the same apartment, all, old men, mothers with babies and young kids,” Laszlo recalled.

Nazis began executing Jews in Budapest, lining people up and shooting them along the river. Today you’ll find bronze shoes lined up along the Danube river honoring them, since that was all that remained of the victims.

Laszlo says the morning he and his family were scheduled for execution, the Soviets freed Budapest from Nazi occupation.

“We heard rifle butts banging on the front doors and the door, of course, had to be opened up and there were two Soviet soldiers with their sub machine guns looking for Germans. So the Soviet Army fought from street to street, to house to house, and they liberated our street that night,” Laszlo remembered.

Barbara Goldstein, who helped Laszlo tell his story, teaches others about the Holocaust so people don’t forget.

“It’s just so important, learning from history and witnesses of history and survivors that made it through this horrible time,” Goldstein, the executive director of the Holocaust Education Resource Council, explained.

Laszlo said if the Soviets had been one day late, his shoes would be just one more pair along the river bank.

TCC is hosting another talk discussing Jewish resistance during the Holocaust on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

