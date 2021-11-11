Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign begins Friday, Nov. 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The familiar sound of Salvation Army bells is returning to Tallahassee grocery stores.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s flagship fundraising event, with all proceeds supporting programs and services benefiting people in the community who need a hand.

The Hobby Lobby on Thomasville Road is the first stop of the season, and bell ringers will be there starting Friday, Nov. 12, according to the press release. The Bass Pro Shop off Mahan Drive will also have a red kettle present beginning Friday.

After a weekend of ringing at Bass Pro Shop and Hobby Lobby, a full weekly schedule including Walmart stores will begin on Nov. 20. Red kettles will make their way to Publix locations on Nov. 27, the Salvation Army says.

Advisory Board members will be at the Hobby Lobby when ringing begins Friday. People are encouraged to meet them and understand why they dedicate their time to The Salvation Army.

The organization says it is looking for volunteers to ring the bells during the holiday season. You can sign up to volunteer at RegisterToRing.com or call 850-222-0304 and ask for Margo Armistead to reserve a spot.

Capt. Stephan Wildish, who is the pastor and administrator for The Salvation Army for Leon, Gadsden and Wakulla counties, says the Red Kettle Campaign is crucial for The Salvation Army to deliver on its mission.

“Our community faces unique challenges. Within our service area are two out of the ten most economically depressed zip codes in the state and adding into that mix is the devasting effects of COVID19 related hardships,” he says. “These challenges present extraordinary opportunities for us to serve one another in love. This is a chance for our community to fight for good and make a difference. With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

The very first Salvation Army was spotted in San Francisco back in 1891, the press release says.

If you want more information about volunteering or donating to the Salvation Army, call 850-222-0304 or visit the location at 2410 Allen Road, Tallahassee. You can make a secure donation online at this link or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.