Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare will mandate vaccines for employees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022, to comply with federal rules.

The Biden administration is mandating employees are vaccinated at all healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.

“Since COVID-19 vaccines became available, TMH has worked hard to educate and strongly encourage our colleagues to receive the vaccine,” a TMH spokesperson said in a statement to WCTV.

“As a healthcare facility, we have an obligation to provide access to care for elderly patients who receive Medicare and other vulnerable populations who receive Medicaid. In order to provide care to these most vulnerable populations who receive care through these federal programs, TMH must comply with this regulation,” the statement says.

TMH employs approximately 5,500 people. Staff say they do not yet have a count of how many are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this week, the parent company of Capital Regional Medical Center told employees they must get a first shot of the COVID vaccine by December 5 and be fully vaccinated by January 4. Capital Regional employs more than 1,100 people.

Florida employment attorney Aaron Tandy says hospitals are not likely to defy the federal mandate.

“I don’t know many large facilities that don’t get Medicare or Medicaid dollars,” Tandy said. “So I’m not sure that a facility would want to put that funding at risk.”

The federal government says the rule will impact more than 76,000 healthcare facilities nationwide.

