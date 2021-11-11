Tallahassee Police Department releases new guidelines on reporting information to media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released new media guidelines, updating how it reports incidents and disseminates information to the public.

The department sent those new guidelines to local media outlets via email Tuesday and posted them directly to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

WCTV is working to learn more about how this will impact how you get information on what’s happening in your area.

The new guidelines lay out rules on what information is made public, and when.

Under the guidelines, many incidents may not be reported until normal business hours.

This means certain crimes may not be reported until the next day, or later if they happen on weekends, holidays or after hours.

TPD emphasized in its new media guidelines it will rely on social media to post about serious incidents.

WCTV is working to get comment from TPD and city leaders for an explanation about the change in policy.

These are TPD’s incident alert guidelines, as laid out in the new plan:

When will Incident Alerts be released?

When an incident involves life-threatening or multiple injuries.

What is identified as an Incident Alert?

Shooting/Stabbing with life-threatening injuries, or multiple victims involved.

Traffic crash with life-threatening injuries or fatality.

Barricaded subject.

Any incident not listed above involving significant or multiple victims with injuries.

Major road closures.

What information will go into an Incident Alert?

What the incident is being investigated as. (i.e., shooting, suspicious death investigation, stabbing)

Where the incident occurred. Business – exact address Residence – block of address Apartment complex – the name of the complex

When the incident occurred. (date and time)

Victim description; male or female, adult or juvenile (teenager or child)

Extent of injuries. (life-threatening or deceased)

Where the road is closed and a reminder for motorists to avoid the area.

The guidelines say police won’t disseminate information about incidents that don’t meet these standards, including those with minor injuries, until the following day via email.

TPD says it has been “inundated with calls” about incidents and those calls have significantly impacted its productivity.

The department asked for suggestions on how it can increase its transparency. You can submit those suggestions via email to TPDinfo@talgov.com.

You can view TPD’s new media guidelines below or at this link.

