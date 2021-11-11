Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department releases new guidelines on reporting information to media

You can find the guidelines in a PDF document at the bottom of this story.
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has released new media guidelines, updating how it reports incidents and disseminates information to the public.

The department sent those new guidelines to local media outlets via email Tuesday and posted them directly to its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

WCTV is working to learn more about how this will impact how you get information on what’s happening in your area.

The new guidelines lay out rules on what information is made public, and when.

Under the guidelines, many incidents may not be reported until normal business hours.

This means certain crimes may not be reported until the next day, or later if they happen on weekends, holidays or after hours.

TPD emphasized in its new media guidelines it will rely on social media to post about serious incidents.

WCTV is working to get comment from TPD and city leaders for an explanation about the change in policy.

These are TPD’s incident alert guidelines, as laid out in the new plan:

When will Incident Alerts be released?

  • When an incident involves life-threatening or multiple injuries.

What is identified as an Incident Alert?

  • Shooting/Stabbing with life-threatening injuries, or multiple victims involved.
  • Traffic crash with life-threatening injuries or fatality.
  • Barricaded subject.
  • Any incident not listed above involving significant or multiple victims with injuries.
  • Major road closures.

What information will go into an Incident Alert?

  • What the incident is being investigated as. (i.e., shooting, suspicious death investigation, stabbing)
  • Where the incident occurred.
    • Business – exact address
    • Residence – block of address
    • Apartment complex – the name of the complex
  • When the incident occurred. (date and time)
  • Victim description; male or female, adult or juvenile (teenager or child)
  • Extent of injuries. (life-threatening or deceased)
  • Where the road is closed and a reminder for motorists to avoid the area.

The guidelines say police won’t disseminate information about incidents that don’t meet these standards, including those with minor injuries, until the following day via email.

TPD says it has been “inundated with calls” about incidents and those calls have significantly impacted its productivity.

The department asked for suggestions on how it can increase its transparency. You can submit those suggestions via email to TPDinfo@talgov.com.

You can view TPD’s new media guidelines below or at this link.

Hello Facebook followers, We’d like to make a quick informational post regarding our new Social Media and Media...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: JT Burnette walks into court.
JT Burnette sentenced to three years in prison in bribery scheme
Plane crash graphic.
FAA releases preliminary report on Jackson County plane crash
Capital Regional Medical Center employees face vaccine mandate
TPD responded to 25 shootings with injury between Aug. 1 and Nov. 8, according to a department...
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August
Leon County School board members are now working without pay, after the state ruled the...
Leon County Schools withdrawing from appeal process for masks in schools rule

Latest News

Hubbard is already in the FAMU Athletics Hall of Fame, but in December, he’ll be inducted into...
Commission honors FAMU Coach Rudy Hubbard with key to the City ahead of Hall of Fame induction
Officials in Brooks County say the Mule Creek Bridge is one of the older bridges in the...
Brooks County bridge closing for six months
During Wednesday’s meeting, the City Commission went back and forth on whether to formally...
City Commission votes against formally adopting Robert’s Rules, chooses new Mayor Pro Tem
The 42-page report from Jacksonville attorney John F. Dickinson concludes Glover engaged in...
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”