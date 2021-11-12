Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Thousands of people lined Monroe Street Thursday for the annual Veterans Day Parade, saying...
WATCH: Leon County Veterans Day Parade makes return
Florida State University had a free showing of “The Bowden Dynasty” documentary Wednesday...
FSU fans react after ‘The Bowden Dynasty’ viewing on campus
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department releases statement on new media guidelines
Taylor County High School
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”

Latest News

Christmas trees may be in shorter supply this year amid hot demand. (Source: CNN)
This holiday season could see a Christmas tree crunch!
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen.
Taylor County man becomes US citizen, fulfilling a lifelong dream
This Nov. 12, 2021 photo shows a screen shot of a demonstration version of the Capital Gains...
Woman sues over slot game payout; 13 others make same claim