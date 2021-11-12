Advertisement

Art Appreciation: A Tasty Farewell Tour — Valdosta stop announced!

Head to Friends Grille and Bar on Nov. 16 to say goodbye to Art before his retirement.
The third stop of the Art Appreciation Tasty Farewell Tour is Friends Grille and Bar in...
The third stop of the Art Appreciation Tasty Farewell Tour is Friends Grille and Bar in Valdosta! The restaurant is located at 3338 Country Club Road.(Ryan Kaufman - WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In a little over a month, WCTV’s Art Myers will step away from the microphone after 38 years of reporting the top stories out of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The third stop of the Art Appreciation Tasty Farewell Tour is Friends Grille and Bar in Valdosta! The restaurant is located at 3338 Country Club Road.

The WCTV crew will be there, and Art and his wife Deedee will be saying “hi” and handing out free mugs.

Art’s special guest this time will be Mike Jones, the former curator at the Tallahassee Museum. Art did many animal stories with him over the years.

Come out to Friends Grille and Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, to join the fun!

