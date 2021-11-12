Gadsden County celebrates Veterans Day with a day of appreciation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - To celebrate Veterans Day, the Gadsden County Board of Commissions hosted a day of appreciation.

Veterans Day is a day dedicated to those who served in the U.S. military, who risked their lives for this country. Gadsden County wanted to be sure their local heroes know they’re valued.

“It makes me feel great. It makes me think that it was worth it,” explained Vietnam veteran King Wright.

Members of Gadsden County and surrounding areas offered food and groceries to their veterans to show gratitude for all they have done for this country.

“They defend us. Veterans defend the citizens in this country from all types of enemies,” explained Gadsden County Commissioner Brenda Holt. “They are on the job 24/7, therefore we owe them the appreciation and more that we give them.”

“So it’s an honor for us to be out here in Gadsden County today in order to just say thank you and to be able to give a little forward for those that gave so much including their lives,” said Jack and Jill’s Sharon Lettman-Hicks.

The volunteers were able to serve 150 veteran families with their love, which was a gesture these veterans truly appreciated.

“It says a lot about the community that they care for the sacrifice that we made and it says that we are not forgotten,” exclaimed Wright.

Warming the hearts of the volunteers hoping to honor their heroes

“It’s so rewarding. It fills our heart to see people very excited about what we’re doing and making a difference in the lives of people who we serve,” shared Genyne Boston, the president of Tallahassee’s Chapter of Jack and Jill.

“This is the season of Thanksgiving, so we are here to make sure they’re able to celebrate,” Boston said.

Thursday was a day full of thank-yous for those who have fought for the freedom we enjoy every day.

For those that missed Thursday’s giveaway, Hope Harvest Food Pantry says they will have another food distribution Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Truth.

