Leon Co. monoclonal antibody clinic closes as demand for treatment declines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County’s monoclonal antibody clinic closed its doors on Friday.

The state-run site, located in the vacant Sears at Governor’s Square Mall, is shutting down as demand for treatment has declined.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are used to reduce the symptoms of COVID-19.

Workers there see the site closing as a good sign. It means fewer people are contracting COVID and needing their services.

When the site first opened, nurses were seeing 150 patients a day. By the time it closed, that number is down to the single digits.

As of noon Friday, the clinic had only treated two patients.

Site manager Neil Harper said he’s happy the clinic is closing, and that it was able to help so many people.

“It’s fantastic actually,” Harper said. “You see people coming in sick and hopeful that this treatment can help, and we’ve had great stories of people going home and saying, ‘Oh, I felt great the rest of that day, if not the next day.’”

The clinic saw more than 3,000 patients during the two and a half months it was in operation.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are still available at local healthcare facilities including Capital Regional Medical Center and Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

