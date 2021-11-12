Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2021

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Nov. 11, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of people lined Monroe Street Thursday for the annual Veterans Day Parade, saying...
WATCH: Leon County Veterans Day Parade makes return
Florida State University had a free showing of “The Bowden Dynasty” documentary Wednesday...
FSU fans react after ‘The Bowden Dynasty’ viewing on campus
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Taylor County High School
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department releases statement on new media guidelines

Latest News

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 11, 2021
Gainesville woman arrested after breaking into ex-boyfriend’s home and threatening teen with a...
GPD: A Gainesville woman is in jail after breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s home, threatening a teen with a knife
Season of Violence: Tallahassee PD reports 25 shootings with injury since the start of August
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a shooting that left three people injured...
Halftime Liquor crime scene