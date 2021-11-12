Seminole Boosters look to grow base as 2022 season ticket push begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This week, FSU boosters may have received a phone call, letter or email about 2022 season ticket sales beginning.

As the Seminoles start a big push of their bottom line, WCTV got the chance to talk with Seminole Boosters this week about the importance of this push to get backsides back in the bleachers.

“It’s going to take all of us. Every coach, every player, every donor, every supporter, and it’s gonna take us all to get to where we know that we’re going,” Florida State Football Head Coach Mike Norvell said.

Norvell’s message came in a digital ad that’s hit social media over the last week, as he tries to sell that building a program happens in the bleachers, just as much as it does on the benches.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Seminole Boosters President Michael Alford.

“Call it coach’s recruiting class, call it the boosters recruiting class, it’s about building depth. Because when you have stability in a program and an organization, you put in the proper core values, accountability and such, and then you put the depth in of getting new recruits and new donors,” Alford said.

And maybe he’s right. The boosters and the ticket office have the task of building back the football program’s season-ticket base.

Alford says the goal for 2022 is 1,000 new season ticket sales on top of the ongoing goal of engaging the ‘Noles alumni base.

“We lead the ACC in the number of alumni, 380,000 alumni, but we’re sixth in donor base in the ACC. Less than 2% of our alums are athletic donors. Less than two. So we’re really getting that message out that we need your support,” Alford said.

Despite the athletic department’s well-documented challenges, Alford remains optimistic, saying fans are listening to their message. He hopes Coach Norvell’s climb helps the war chest as much as the war chant.

“Our boosters, our donors, our fans are stepping up. They know that we need to put in the processes and we need to make a commitment to our athletes to change their experience and to compete with our peers across the country,” Alford said.

