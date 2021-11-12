SW Georgia Public Health District says child vaccine rollout off to slow start

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11 is now available in pharmacies, and public health departments across Georgia.

Southwest Georgia Public Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis said in the first week of administering the vaccine, two children in the 5 to 11 age group received it at Thomas County’s Public Health Department. However, recent COVID numbers in the county show that people ages 18 and under make up the majority of positive cases.

Over the past two weeks, the county has reported 38 positive cases, according to Dr. Ruis, and 76% of those cases are children.

There was one case in a child under the age of five years old, 14 cases between the ages 5 to 10, four cases for ages 11to 13 and 10 cases for ages 14 to 18. Ruis said the numbers should be a sign as to how important vaccinations are among the younger population.

“A child becomes immunized against COVID, it reduces the chances that he or she will develop an infection and transfer it to someone else in the family or community who might be more vulnerable,” he said.

Parents WCTV spoke to had different opinions on the matter. While some shared that they believe having their children vaccinated is important, others said they’re not sure it’s safe for kids just yet.

“Yeah, when it became available, we both became vaccinated. That was really important for us to take care of ourselves and the others that we’re with so for us, it wasn’t a question of if, it was just a matter of when,” said Rose Rezaei.

She and her partner Johnathan Darden have a seven-month-old son. She shared that if he were old enough to be vaccinated now, that’s a decision they’d both be happy to make — providing additional protection against the virus.

“I think it’s a great thing. I mean anything that you can do to protect children who can’t make a decision to protect themselves right, is really important,” she said.

Also in Thomasville, a grandmother and her two granddaughters reacted to vaccines for children. While Debra Panebianco said she took her time and researched the vaccine before ultimately deciding to get it, she is discouraging her daughter from getting her grandchildren vaccinated.

“I just don’t really agree until they do more research about giving it to kids,” said Panebianco.

Dr. Ruis said while parents seem to be split when it comes to getting their children vaccinated, it’s safe, and has been proven safe by the millions of Americans that have been vaccinated.

He shared that the continued expansion of vaccine eligibility moves the community closer to herd immunity. About 48% of the population in Thomas County is fully vaccinated, and 53% has had at least one shot.

Dr. Ruis said numbers are decreasing when it comes to cases, and that’s a good thing. However, he also says the pandemic is not over.

“While we have seen some improvement in overall numbers, there’s still some concern or spread among children,” said Ruis.

