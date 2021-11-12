Taylor County man becomes US citizen, fulfilling a lifelong dream

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County man’s lifelong dream was realized Friday morning outside a Jacksonville immigration office.

Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen. WCTV first shared Blanco’s story in 2017, when his world was turned upside down.

Blanco fled from Cuba to America in 1980 as a child. He’d go on to build the life he always wanted: A model U.S. citizen.

But that wasn’t official until Friday morning.

He was surrounded by family, embracing the moment, knowing the anxiety he’s lived with for decades is finally gone.

A 1990s drug charge led to routine check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In 2017, he was suddenly detained and almost deported to Cuba.

An outcry and quick legal response saved the day, culminating in Friday’s star-spangled ceremony.

“I’ve never felt this good of a feeling in a while,” Blanco said. “This part of our life we can put in a little box and put that chapter away.”

The celebration will continue Friday afternoon for the Blanco family back home in Perry. They’re holding an early Friendsgiving, with plenty to be thankful for.

This story will be updated with reactions from Blanco’s family and his immigration attorney later tonight.

RELATED: Perry man spared deportation to Cuba

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.