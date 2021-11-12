Advertisement

Taylor County man becomes US citizen, fulfilling a lifelong dream

Rudy Blanco was nearly deported to Cuba in 2017. Today, he’s a full-fledged U.S. citizen.
Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen.
Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen.(Jacob Murphey - WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County man’s lifelong dream was realized Friday morning outside a Jacksonville immigration office.

Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen. WCTV first shared Blanco’s story in 2017, when his world was turned upside down.

Blanco fled from Cuba to America in 1980 as a child. He’d go on to build the life he always wanted: A model U.S. citizen.

But that wasn’t official until Friday morning.

He was surrounded by family, embracing the moment, knowing the anxiety he’s lived with for decades is finally gone.

A 1990s drug charge led to routine check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. In 2017, he was suddenly detained and almost deported to Cuba.

An outcry and quick legal response saved the day, culminating in Friday’s star-spangled ceremony.

“I’ve never felt this good of a feeling in a while,” Blanco said. “This part of our life we can put in a little box and put that chapter away.”

The celebration will continue Friday afternoon for the Blanco family back home in Perry. They’re holding an early Friendsgiving, with plenty to be thankful for.

This story will be updated with reactions from Blanco’s family and his immigration attorney later tonight.

RELATED: Perry man spared deportation to Cuba

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
Thousands of people lined Monroe Street Thursday for the annual Veterans Day Parade, saying...
WATCH: Leon County Veterans Day Parade makes return
Florida State University had a free showing of “The Bowden Dynasty” documentary Wednesday...
FSU fans react after ‘The Bowden Dynasty’ viewing on campus
Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
UPDATE: Tallahassee Police Department releases statement on new media guidelines
Taylor County High School
Former Taylor Superintendent faced “serious allegations of sexual harassment”

Latest News

What’s Brewing? Nov. 12, 2021
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2021
What's Brewing? Nov. 12, 2021
Volunteers packed cars with groceries and meals for their veterans.
Gadsden County celebrates Veterans Day with a day of appreciation