Tis the season of giving: Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign officially underway

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sweet sound of the familiar bells are back!

Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign is officially underway, kicking off this year’s season of giving.

“I’m amazed at the traffic. I’ve been amazed at the smiles and the attitude of people coming in,” said Gene Kelley, a member of the Salvation Army’s advisory board.

One by one, shoppers gave what they can to help families in need.

“So that $166,000, we’re impacting the families of Gadsden, Leon, and Wakulla counties,” said Capt. Stephan Wildish.

And that’s the Tallahassee’s Salvation Army’s goal this year, $166,000.

From some loose change to a few dollars, officials say every bit counts.

“It doesn’t matter what you have. If it’s a penny or a hundred dollar bill. It will make a large impact in this community,” said Capt. Wildish.

“It’s amazing to be a part of that and by giving, people can be a part of the answer for those who need help,” said Kelley.

The red kettles will be placed at several locations across Tallahassee.

The locations include:

· Hobby Lobby on Thomasville Road

· Bass Pro Shop on Mahan Drive

· All Walmart locations beginning November 20th

· All Publix locations beginning November 27th

If you are interested in becoming a bell ringer this year you can contact the Salvation Army at (850) 222-0304 or you can sign up by clicking here.

Donations will be accepted for this year’s Red Kettle campaign until December 24th.

