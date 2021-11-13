Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 13

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A cold front was passing through the viewing area as of 7 a.m. Saturday. It brought clouds and a few showers to the southern Big Bend. Rain chances will, overall, stay at 10% for the viewing area through the rest of the morning with a clearing sky. Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon with a sunny sky.

High pressure will continue to move east into the Southeast, and keep the region fairly dry and cold overnight. A frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for portions of Southwest Georgia and the inland western Big Bend from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. We could see temperatures dip into the mid 30s in these locations; therefore, it’s best to bring in any temperature-sensitive plants. Other inland locations will see lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s along the coast.

The clear sky will persist into the new work week as high pressure moves east. Similar to the previous work week, high pressure will move into the Atlantic, bring a southeasterly flow into the region and increase the morning low temperatures into the 50s starting Thursday. Though longer-range, global models differ on specifics this far out, rain chances are forecast to increase again Friday as a cold front makes its way into the Deep South.

