Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane, according to Tallahassee Police Saturday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently working a traffic crash with injuries in the 2700 block of Old St. Augustine Road. The roadway between Midyette Road and Hill Lane will remain closed as officers work the crash. Motorists are urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/dqVoNDJSeP — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 13, 2021

The crash happened in the 2700 Block of Old St. Augustine Road. TPD urged motorists are urged to avoid the area as officers work the crash. No other updates have been provided as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

