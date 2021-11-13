Advertisement

Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane, according to Tallahassee Police Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 2700 Block of Old St. Augustine Road. TPD urged motorists are urged to avoid the area as officers work the crash. No other updates have been provided as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

