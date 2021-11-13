Football Friday Night: November 12, 2021
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 12:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season has reached the playoffs and the WCTV Sports team is here to run you through it all.
Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for November 12, 2021.
The team has your highlights for:
- St. John Paul II at NFC
- Washington County at Thomasville
- Episcopal at Florida
- Harrison at Lowndes
- Bishop Kenny at Wakulla
- Islands at Bainbridge
- Wewahitchka at Madison County
- New Hampstead at Cairo
- Thomas County Central at Benedictine
- Lincoln at Gainesville
- Walton at Colquitt County
- Gadsden County at Jackson
- Sneads at Liberty
- Fort White at Lafayette
- Valwood at Southland
- Marianna at Baldwin
You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.