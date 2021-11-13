Football Friday Night: November 12, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The high school football season has reached the playoffs and the WCTV Sports team is here to run you through it all.

Join Ryan Kelly, Dominic Miranda and Fletcher Keel as they walk you through your scores and highlights for November 12, 2021.

The team has your highlights for:

St. John Paul II at NFC

Washington County at Thomasville

Episcopal at Florida

Harrison at Lowndes

Bishop Kenny at Wakulla

Islands at Bainbridge

Wewahitchka at Madison County

New Hampstead at Cairo

Thomas County Central at Benedictine

Lincoln at Gainesville

Walton at Colquitt County

Gadsden County at Jackson

Sneads at Liberty

Fort White at Lafayette

Valwood at Southland

Marianna at Baldwin

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

