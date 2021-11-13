Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.

Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are dangerous criminals.(WCTV)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Five inmates have escaped the Pulaski County Jail, according to Sheriff Danny Brannen.

Sheriff Brandon said around 11 p.m. Friday, while two officers were checking the cells during nightly lockdown, one of the officers was attacked by an inmate and another inmate pushed the officers into the cell and locked it.

They took a white 2015 Kia Sedona Van with the Georgia tag number CMP8628.

The escaped inmates are Tyree Williams, Tyree Mantan Jackson, Lewis Wendell Evens, Brandon Pooler, and Dennis Penix, Jr.

The five inmates are still on the run. Do not approach the inmates, immediately call 911.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said each inmate has a violent history and two are murder suspects.

No other information has been provided at this time.

The US Marshals, GBI, Georgia State Patrol, and other surrounding law enforcement agencies are assisting with the search.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 783-1521.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2021
Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen.
Taylor County man becomes US citizen, fulfilling a lifelong dream
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit

Latest News

A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
A passing cold front will bring back a sunny sky and some colder temperatures. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 13
A passing cold front will bring back a sunny sky and some colder temperatures. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 13
Football Friday Night: November 12, 2021