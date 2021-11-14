Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold November morning with temperatures as low as the middle 30s in South Georgia locations. Under a sunny sky, temperatures are forecast to climb to near 60 by noon. Highs will get into the mid 60s in most locations with a lighter northwesterly breeze.

A second, weak cold front is forecast to approach tonight into early Monday morning, but only bring another high-pressure cell into the South. Morning lows will warm (slightly) into the 40s starting Monday morning with highs increasing into the 70s. With the surface high moving east into the Atlantic mid week, a wind shift will bring warmer morning temperatures starting Thursday.

Guidance model runs since late Saturday have throttled back on the rain chances for late week as a cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast. The models, as of Sunday morning, agree on keeping the best uplift farther north of the viewing area. Rain chances Friday and Saturday will be near 20% with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

