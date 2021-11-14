Advertisement

Cooking With Parker - Southern Mac & Cheese

By Anaya Gibson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Parker Coleman demonstrates her Southern Mac & Cheese recipe during Sunday’s Good Morning Show.

1 1/2 cups of macaroni noodles

2 cups of shredded cheese (4 flavor/ Mexican blend)

1/6 of a block of Velveeta cheese

1 cup of milk

2 eggs

1 stick of butter cut into cubes

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Fill a pot with salted water and noodles. Bring to a boil and turn off heat. Let noodles sit in the water for 25 minutes then strain.

2. In a greased casserole dish, layer half of the noodles, shredded cheese, velvet cheese and butter. Repeat the layering process one more time.

3. Next, add milk, beaten eggs, salt and pepper together.

4. Drizzle milk mixture over the top.

5. Bake at 325 for 30 to 45 minutes

