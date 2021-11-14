Advertisement

COVID task force hosts family vaccination event

The COVID Education and Engagement task force hosted a family friendly COVID vaccination event in Tallahassee on Saturday.(WCTV)
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The COVID Education and Engagement task force hosted a family friendly COVID vaccination event in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The COVID shot clinic was held at the Bethel Family Life Center where the newly available COVID vaccine for kids were offered as well as booster shots.

Organizers said it wasn’t just about getting shots in arms, but also education.

“In fact without the education we continue to face hesitancy and people who actually don’t understand the science, they consequently don’t get vaccinated,” said Elaine Bryant.

Bryant added that every time one person gets vaccinated, it’s a positive impact on the community.

