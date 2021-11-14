Florida A&M bolsters playoff resume, blasts Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 37-7

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers controlled play from the opening kickoff, overwhelming and outmatching Arkansas-Pine Bluff 37-7 as FAMU continues to make its case to be included in the FCS Playoff.

FAMU (9-2, 6-1 SWAC) exploded offensively with 570 yards of total offense, torching the Golden Lions (2-8, 1-6 SWAC) through the air with 392 yards passing. Rasean McKay had arguably his best game in Orange and Green completing 22 of 31 passes for 383 yards and five touchdowns including two to top target Jah’Marae Sheread and two to freshman Jermaine Hawkins.

Not to be outdone, the Rattler rushing attack racked up 204 yards with another strong “by committee” performance with Cameron Sapp, Bishop Bonnett and Terrell Jennings all carrying the rock for over 50 yards.

On the other side of the ball Florida A&M’s “Dark Clouds” defense delivered once again, holding the Lions to 176 yards all while forcing four turnovers including two from Junior DB BJ Bohler. FAMU’s front made life a nightmare for UAPB Quarterback Skyler Perry sacking the signal caller five times including a three sack day from linebacker Isaiah Land.

Next up for Florida A&M is the traditional regular season finale, facing off against Bethune-Cookman in the Florida Classic in Orlando.

