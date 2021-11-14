Advertisement

Florida MBB beats FSU for first time since 2013

Florida forward Colin Castleton, left, blocks a shot attempt by Florida State forward Malik...
Florida forward Colin Castleton, left, blocks a shot attempt by Florida State forward Malik Osborne (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - No. 20 Florida State Men’s Basketball fell at the hands of the Florida Gators for the first time since 2013 Sunday afternoon 71-55.

The ‘Noles had won its last seven matchups against Florida.

Malik Osborne scored a team-high 18 points and freshman Matthew Cleveland added 11 points to pace the ‘Noles.

Florida State went into the locker room with a 30-28 lead at the end of the first half.

It was back and forth from there, as the score was 45-44 in favor of the Gators at the 9:57 mark in the second half. From there, Florida went on an 11-0 run to force a Seminoles timeout and take a 56-44 lead with 8:05 left in the ball game. Matthew Cleveland hit a three-pointer to stop the bleeding temporarily, but the ‘Noles never recovered.

The Gators outrebounded Florida State 44-33 in the game. FSU shot just 8-15 from the charity stripe (53.3%) and 20-35 from the field (38.5%).

The ‘Noles drop to 1-1 on the season and are back in action 8:00PM Wednesday night (11/17) at home against Tulane.

