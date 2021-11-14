Advertisement

FSU upsets Miami, 31-28, in another rivalry classic

Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Florida State quarterback Travis Jordan scores in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(Mark Wallheiser | AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) -Florida State upset Miami, 31-28, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday.

The Seminoles took the lead with 26 seconds remaining when quarterback Jordan Travis scored from two yards out. Travis then kept it for a two-point conversion to put the Seminoles up by the final margin.

FSU will travel to Boston College for their final conference game of the season next Saturday at noon. That game will be shown by the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2021
Rudy Blanco is now officially a U.S. citizen.
Taylor County man becomes US citizen, fulfilling a lifelong dream
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation
FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans give bosses same message in record numbers: I quit

Latest News

Five inmates escaped a central Georgia jail late Friday night. Authorities say they are...
Law enforcement agencies on the hunt for 5 escaped inmates in central Ga.
A crash with injuries resulted in a roadway closure between Midyette Road and Hill Lane,...
Crash with injuries on Old St. Augustine Road
A passing cold front will bring back a sunny sky and some colder temperatures. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 13
A passing cold front will bring back a sunny sky and some colder temperatures. Meteorologist...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 13