FSU upsets Miami, 31-28, in another rivalry classic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) -Florida State upset Miami, 31-28, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday.

The Seminoles took the lead with 26 seconds remaining when quarterback Jordan Travis scored from two yards out. Travis then kept it for a two-point conversion to put the Seminoles up by the final margin.

FSU will travel to Boston College for their final conference game of the season next Saturday at noon. That game will be shown by the ACC Network.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.